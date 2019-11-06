KSP, family searching for Harrison County man missing for more than a month

Kentucky State Police are searching for a Harrison County man who they said has been missing for nearly a month.

KSP does not suspect foul play at this time, but the man’s family said not hearing from him for this long is unusual.

It’s 31-year-old David Scott Whisman from Cynthiana. Police said his last known location was at the Apple Market gas station in Cynthiana, where he was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and a camouflage hat.

Though his family said Whisman's place of residence wasn't always constant, his phone calls to his parents were.

"He's always been a momma's boy,” Whisman’s sister, Tabatha Debord said. “That is definitely not like him to not reach out to his mother."

But for about a month now, he's been silent. And, that has his family and law enforcement actively searching for answers.

"I've walked the riverbank just looking in random places that I know that he would normally hang out,” Debord said. “There's just been no luck."

"We've deployed our detective teams and troopers,” Trooper Cory Elliott said. “We've got people scouring the county trying to locate this gentleman."

Though KSP isn’t suspecting foul play just yet, they did say they’ve exhausted nearly every lead they had, and they're hoping by publicizing this case, it will spark new ones.

"We can't be everywhere, so the community is our eyes and ears a lot of times,” Elliott said. “So maybe they've seen things or heard things that we haven't."

As for Whisman's family, they said the waiting and wondering is the hardest part.

"We just want to hear his voice and know he's okay,” Debord said. “He's got a whole family here looking for him, lots of friends, we're all just wanting to know what happened."

If you have any information on where Whisman might be or details about his disappearance, contact Kentucky State Police.