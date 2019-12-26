KSP finds 23 abandoned animals in poor health in Breathitt County

23 abandoned and malnourished animals were rescued from an abandoned home in Breathitt County on Christmas Eve.

The animals were taken to the Kentucky Ricer Regional Animal Shelter to receive emergency veterinary care.

"All of them were not in good shape. Some of them have been hospitalized they are very emaciated, they were chained," Chairman Tammy Noble said.

Cats, dogs, pigs, chickens and ducks were all found in the home.

Two hound dogs were hospitalized.

The owner of Appalachian Animal Hospital in Hazard weighed in on the animals' long road to recovery.

"That they have not had any access to food for some time or they've just had very limited access and they've just gradually lost down to where they are in critical condition," said Smith.

The animals are being checked, and slowly reintroduced to food before they can handle a full meal.

"Nutritionally, we have to go slow because they're bowels not used to absorbing protein and fats and carbohydrates. It'll just be a slow go to get them back to where they can eat enough to actually start gaining weight," said Smith.

Dr. Smith also had a message for anyone with animals, "These animals cannot take care of themselves. And if you can't take care of them, you just shouldn't have them."

State police are searching for who abandoned these animals.