KSP hold news conference, review clues in 2014 deaths of Bardstown mother and daughter

Nearly five years after a mother and daughter were killed in their home in Bardstown, Kentucky State Police are still looking for answers.

On Wednesday morning, police held a news conference to review the clues they've gathered in connection to the deaths of 48-year-old Kathy Netherland and her daughter, 16-year-old Samantha. The two were found dead in their home on April 21, 2014.

Kathy Netherland's sisters and father were also at the conference, and spoke to a handful of reporters, pleading for answers, saying someone must know something.

Investigators say surveillance video caught two pick-up trucks and a black 2010 to 2014 model Chevy Impala in the area shortly after the murders. Troopers questioned and cleared the drivers of both trucks, but they've never been able to find the driver of the Impala.

Family members are hopeful troopers will get a break in the case.

"Obviously finding the car is important,” says Stephanie Thompson, Kathy Netherland’s sister. “Someone knows something. Five years is a long time for our family to wait for answers. Especially on behalf of my parents. They need closure. Do the right thing."

Since the murders, Bardstown Elementary School has dedicated a playground in Kathy's honor, where she taught. Her family is now working on creating a scholarship in Samantha's name. They hope to unveil that scholarship sometime this spring.