KSP honor fallen troopers in ‘Silent Night’ video

In the video, Santa Claus examines a wall-mounted memorial to fallen troopers, as well as a Christmas tree with personalized ornaments. (Photo: Kentucky State Police/Facebook)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky State Police are remembering members of the force who made the ultimate sacrifice in a video on their social media platforms.

The video, which features the song ‘Silent Night,’ shows Santa Claus entering a darkened station. Inside, he inspects a wall in memoriam of fallen troopers, as well as a Christmas tree featuring ornaments dedicated to troopers.

Santa eventually removes his red hat to show respect for troopers who have fallen in the line of duty.

The video ends with words appearing on the screen which read “In this season of giving… We remember those who gave it all.”

 
