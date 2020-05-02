KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Frankfort

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Frankfort. It happened on Hiawatha Trail Saturday evening.

State Police confirm that the Frankfort Police Department was responding to a complaint about an intoxicated man, who was possibly armed.

Authorities tell WKYT the man shot at officers, and they returned fire.

The man was injured, but his condition is unknown. Troopers say all officers are okay.

The names of those involved have not been released.