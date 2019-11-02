KSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Calloway County, Ky on Saturday afternoon.

According to KSP, a Calloway County sheriff’s deputy and an officer with the Murray Police Department were responding to a report of a suspicious person on Radio Road in the Dexter community.

Kentucky State Police say that following an altercation with law enforcement, a male subject was fatally shot. No one else was injured.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday in Madisonville, Kentucky.

The names of the man killed and officers involved have not been released.

A KSP Critical Incident Response Team is currently investigating the case.