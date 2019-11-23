KSP investigating explosion, fire at Wolfe Co. home

Kentucky State Police are investigating an explosion that caused a house fire in Wolfe County.

It happened Saturday afternoon at a home off Highway 15 south of Campton.

Police have not confirmed whether anyone was injured in the explosion or fire. The Wolfe County Coroner told WKYT that he was on standby.

It is unclear what caused the explosion, but investigators say the gas company has been called out to investigate.

Police say they have not issued any evacuation orders, because they have no reason to believe anyone else is in danger.

No other details are available at this time. State Police say they will not have any more information to provide until they can get in the house to investigate - which will have to wait until the house cools down. Troopers are setting up a perimeter around the house so they can process the scene when it cools down.

Do you have any information, pictures or video to share with WKYT? You can email us at iWitness@wkyt.com, upload to My Capture, find us

on Facebook by searching for WKYT, or send a message to @WKYT on Twitter.