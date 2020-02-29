KSP investigating Anderson Co. collision

By  | 
Posted:

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky State Police were called out Friday evening to a collision along US 127 just north of the Bluegrass Parkway.

According to investigators, around 7 p.m. a pickup made a left-hand turn off of Pumphouse Road into the northbound lanes of US 127 and began driving the wrong direction.

Troopers say the vehicle then struck a second pickup head-on.

The driver of the first pickup was sent to UK hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is, however, stable.

A person in the second pickup was taken to UK where he was treated and released. A child in the backseat of the second truck was uninjured in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus