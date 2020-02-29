KSP investigating Anderson Co. collision

Kentucky State Police were called out Friday evening to a collision along US 127 just north of the Bluegrass Parkway.

According to investigators, around 7 p.m. a pickup made a left-hand turn off of Pumphouse Road into the northbound lanes of US 127 and began driving the wrong direction.

Troopers say the vehicle then struck a second pickup head-on.

The driver of the first pickup was sent to UK hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is, however, stable.

A person in the second pickup was taken to UK where he was treated and released. A child in the backseat of the second truck was uninjured in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

