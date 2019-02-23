KSP investigating after Barren Co. deputy shot during arrest

A Barren County deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot during an arrest.

According to Kentucky State Police, the deputy, along with an officer from the Glasgow Police Department, had engaged in a short vehicle and were in the process of arresting 37-year-old Johnathan D. Shelton just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Investigators say during the arrest, a fight broke out, during which Deputy Joseph Ford was shot once. He was taken to T.J. Sampson Hospital, and then later to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Shelton, of Smyrna, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with 2 counts of assault, 3 counts of wanton endangerment, and several traffic-related charges. A mugshot for Shelton was not immediately available at the time of publication.

Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

