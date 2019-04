Detectives with the Kentucky State Police are investigating after an inmate died at the Graves County jail Saturday evening morning.

Police say the inmate was discovered around 5:30 p.m. unresponsive. He was taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center, and later transferred to Baptist Health Paducah, where he died around 10:30 p.m.

An autopsy is being done today in Louisville.

The identity of the inmate has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.