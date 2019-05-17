KSP investigating after deadly Lyon Co. crash

Kentucky State Police say a man is dead after a crash in Lyon County near the 41-mile marker on eastbound Interstate 24.

Investigators say the victim 30-year-old Kyle W. Ellis, of Vergennes, Illinois, was driving an RV with a car trailer when he ran off into the median. Troopers say he overcorrected to get back on the interstate and ended up striking an embankment and overturning.

Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lyon County Coroner. Three passengers in the vehicle were taken to various hospitals for treatment.

An investigation into what caused Ellis to lose control of the vehicle is ongoing.

