KSP investigating after deadly crash in Grayson Co.

Kentucky State Police say one person has died in a two-car collision in Grayson County.

It happened Friday night around 5:45 p.m. near the Peonia Road and Rocky Hill Estates Road intersection.

Investigators say 36-year-old John Puckett was traveling east on Peonia Road when he crossed the center-line into the path of another vehicle which had just turned west onto Peonia.

Puckett was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner. The driver of the vehicle, along with a passenger, were taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol may have been a contributing factor to the collision.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

