State police are investigating after a body was found in Harrison County.

KSP says the sheriff's office told them around 6 p.m. Monday night that a body was found in the area of River Road in Cynthiana.

KSP says the body was decomposed and had been there for a little while.

The body has not been identified and we're told an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

KSP says no other information is available at this time.