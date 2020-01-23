KSP investigating after officer-involved shooting in Hardin Co.

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Radcliff.

According to a KSP report, the incident happened Thursday around 2:45 a.m.

Investigators say it happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, after Radcliff police officers were called to a home on Navaho Drive on a report of an armed robbery.

When police arrived, they say they encountered a man who was wielding a knife outside the home. Officers say the man would not comply with officers’ commands to drop the knife and then charged two policemen.

The officers reportedly fired their guns at that time, striking the man several times.

The man was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital and later flown to the University of Louisville hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave while state troopers investigate.

