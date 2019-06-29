KSP investigating after shooting involving Warren Co. deputy jailer

A Bowling Green man faces several serious charges after allegedly approaching a Warren County Regional Jail work detail in a menacing manner, prompting a deputy jailer to fire a gunshot at him.

According to sister station WBKO, it happened Thursday morning along Louisville Road.

According to investigators, the deputy jailer, identified as Chris Troutman, contacted Bowling Green Police after 20-year-old Dylon Kirby confronted him and the work detail.

When officers arrived, Kirby reportedly threw a large rock at the patrol car, damaging a window. According to officials, Kirby then grabbed another rock and began advancing on Troutman.

That’s when Troutman fired a round from his handgun at Kirby. No one was injured.

Troopers say Kirby then ran to the edge of a bridge overpass and jumped to the ground below. He was taken into custody there by Bowling Green police.

Kirby is charged with assault, criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and public intoxication. He was taken to the Warren County Detention Center.

Troutman has been placed on administrative leave as KSP investigate the incident. The Warren County Jailer has released a statement supporting the deputy jailer’s actions, saying they are “an example of the lengths we are willing to go to in order to protect each other and the inmates in our custody.”

