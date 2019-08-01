KSP investigating after toddler found dead in Whitley County

Kentucky State police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child.

Troopers say Aubrey Rose was reported missing from a home on Leona Wyatt Road near Corbin Thursday afternoon.

Deputies and Corbin police officers searched the property and found the girl unresponsive.

The Corbin Times-Tribune reports she was found inside a car at the home.

The girl was taken to Baptist Health Corbin, where she was pronounced dead.

Her body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy.