KSP investigating fatal crash in Whitley County

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Whitley County.

Officials say it happened Friday night in the Corbin area on KY HWY 2989.

The investigation by KSP reveals that Perry W. Farris, 46 of Keavy, was traveling south when his truck lost control and drove off the roadway. According to officials, the vehicle hit a guide-wire and utility pole before flipping.

Troopers say Farris was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the collision.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.