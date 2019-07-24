KSP investigating possible murder-suicide in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a murder-suicide in Frankfort.
Troopers tell WKYT there was a complaint of a domestic dispute at a home on Green-Wilson Road around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When troopers responded, they found a woman shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital where KSP says she was later pronounced dead.
State police found a man shot as well. They think he took his own life.
Police say another person had minor injuries.
Troopers are not looking for a suspect.
This story is developing.