KSP investigating possible murder-suicide in Frankfort

Kentucky State Police is investigating a murder-suicide in Frankfort.

Troopers tell WKYT there was a complaint of a domestic dispute at a home on Green-Wilson Road around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When troopers responded, they found a woman shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital where KSP says she was later pronounced dead.

State police found a man shot as well. They think he took his own life.

Police say another person had minor injuries.

Troopers are not looking for a suspect.

This story is developing.