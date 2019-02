Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting in Butler County involving a Fish & Wildlife Officer.

It happened Thursday night around 11:30 p.m. CST on Beaver Dam Road, just north of Morgantown.

KSP's Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene.

Trooper Jeremy Hodges says the suspect was taken to the hospital, but it's still unclear whether or not he was shot. What led up to the shooting is also still under investigation.