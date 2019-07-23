KSP investigation underway after three found dead in Larue County

Three people are dead in LaRue County and the investigation into what happened is still unfolding.

Three were found dead in Larue County after a shots fired call Monday morning.

Kentucky State Police said troopers were called to a report of a shooting on River Road on Monday where they found a woman dead inside a car and a house on fire.

Once the fire was out, a second body, believed to be a man's, was found inside.

Troopers said a third deceased person was later found on the property. Investigators have not said how the three people died, and they have not released anyone's name.

KSP said their investigation led them to a home on Ashby Lane in Louisville. Troopers said the scene in Louisville is a "separate but related" incident.