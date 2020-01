Kentucky State Police is looking for missing 18-year-old Erica Ritchie.

Ritchie was last seen at her home in London on Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m.

Ritchie is said to be around 5’6’’ tall, roughly 200 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and a maroon jacket.

If you have any information, contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.