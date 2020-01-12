KSP looking for escaped Christian County inmate

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a report that a Christian County Detention Center inmate escaped.

According to a release, troopers in Dry Ridge were contacted Saturday by the KSP Post in Madisonville reporting that 38-year-old Wayne Eldridge Weeks had escaped the Christian County Detention Center while on work release.

Troopers say they have reason to believe that Weeks may travel to Mt. Olivet.

Weeks is described as being six feet tall, and weighing 260 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a turquoise short sleeve t-shirt, and a dark blue lightweight jacket, and jeans.

He has a tattoo of a Celtic knot on his right wrist, a Grateful Dead symbol on his right forearm, Grateful Dead dancing bears n his left forearm, and other tattoos on his right and left calves.

Weeks was serving time on charges of receiving stolen property, bail jumping, and drug possession.

Anyone who sees Weeks, or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 6 at 859-428-1212 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain anonymous.

