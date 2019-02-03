KSP looking for escaped inmate

Kentucky State Police are searching for a man they say escaped from the West Kentucky Correctional Complex early Sunday morning.

Troopers say the correctional complex called them just after 6:00 a.m. to report that 25-year-old Aaron Alexander Davis, of Paris, was missing. According to staff at the jail, Davis jumped off a food cart and walked away from the facility.

Davis was last seen wearing white long johns and a khaki toboggan. He reportedly has a history of fleeing and evading police, burglary, and weapons charges.

Anyone who comes into contact with Davis is asked to call Kentucky State Police immediately at (270) 856-3721, or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Tips can also be reported anonymously through the KSP app.

