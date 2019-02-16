KSP looking for inmate who walked off work detail

Troopers are asking for help from the public in locating an escaped inmate from the Union County Detention Center.

Officials at the detention center contacted Kentucky State Police Friday just before 10:00 a.m. to report the escape.

According to investigators, 40-year-old Jason Stangel, of Uniontown, KY, was granted work release, and was out with a work crew in the Whispering Meadows area. Stangel reportedly walked away from the work crew, and hasn’t been seen since.

Stangel is described as being 6’1” tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie sweatshirt, and tan pants.

Anyone who sees Stangel, or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.

