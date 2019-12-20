KSP looking for suspect in Madison Co. metal theft

Troopers say the suspect posed as a delivery and pickup driver for scrap metals. (Photos: Kentucky State Police)
Updated: Fri 2:12 PM, Dec 20, 2019

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) – Troopers are asking for help from the public in identifying a person who stole a large quantity of metal from a Madison County business.

According to investigators, a man arrived at RAPT early Thursday, Dec. 12, and posed as a delivery and pickup driver for scrap metals.

The man reportedly received several hundred pounds of metal trial inserts from the business and left, driving a newer model white Ford F-350, pulling an open-top, tri-axle box trailer.

Troopers have released surveillance photos that show the suspect inside and outside of the facility.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 7 at (859) 623-2404.

 
