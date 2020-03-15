KSP looking for suspect in fatal Lee County stabbing

Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating a fatal stabbing in Lee County.

KSP was called to Long Branch Rd just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers arrived at the scene and discovered one man dead. Through the initial investigation, they believe the victim was stabbed during an argument.

Kentucky State Police say 39-year-old Jason Michael Smith is the suspect and is now wanted for Murder. Smith is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old James Allen. His body has been taken to Frankfort for autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 7 at 859-623-2404.