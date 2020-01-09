KSP need your help to identify this 1988 murder victim in Owen County

Kentucky State Police need the public’s help to identify a cold case murder victim.

In 1988, a woman was found in a rural area laying in close to a road.

Due to decomposition, the victim has not yet been identified.

New information has led investigators to believe the victim may have ties to the Columbus, Ohio and/or the Miami, Fla. areas.

With the assistance of Texas Rangers Evidential Art & Facial Identification, using new advancements in technology, a new composite shows what she may have looked at the time of her death.

If anyone has any information that can assist in identifying the victim you can contact Detective Johnson with the Kentucky State Police Post 5 at 502-532-6363.