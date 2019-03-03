KSP reminds motorists to not use 911 to call about road conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As snow moves into Central Kentucky Sunday afternoon, Kentucky State Police are reminding travelers not to use 911 to ask about road conditions.

Troopers say the 911 lines need to remain open for immediate emergencies.

KSP is advising people who need to know road conditions to follow @KYTCGoKY on Twitter, or consult their Waze travel app.

Information on road conditions can also be obtained by visiting the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's website at https://transportation.ky.gov/sites/GoKY/Pages/home.aspx?fbclid=IwAR1K51Nm7-gk4L0L0zkmgoiks_v5MD5F6eDOg5QeizZ1piTBxH-ibe_lMTo

 
