KSP search for missing Knox County man

Kentucky State Police are looking for a missing Knox County man.

Troopers said 47-year-old Ronnie Bryant left his home on Rapier Hollow in Woodbine at 8:45 p.m. Feb. 6, 2020.

Bryant, who is a night security guard at a mining site, never made it to his workplace in Whitley County.

KSP said troopers searched along the normal route Bryant travels, but due to high water, they weren't able to find him.

Bryant was last seen driving a 2012 Nissan Murano. He was wearing a Storm Security shirt. He is 5'10" tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Bryant is diabetic with other health issues and requires heart medication.

KSP continues to search for him. Anyone with information can contact local law enforcement, or call KSP Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.