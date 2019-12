Kentucky State Police is investigating the escape of an inmate from a transfer station in Clay City.

John Bixby, 27, of Adariville, KY, escaped from work release around 3 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Bixby was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit issued by the Powell County Detention Center.

He's believed to be driving a stolen red car.

If you see Bixby, call the Morehead Post of the Kentucky State Police at (606)784-4127.