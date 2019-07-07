KSP searching for man in connection to inmate's death

Kentucky State Police are looking for a Paducah man in connection to the death of a Graves County inmate.

Troopers say 33-year-old Mark Basham is wanted for manslaughter, promoting contraband, trafficking in methamphetamine, wanton endangerment, and being a persistent felony offender.

Back in April, Basham was charged for reportedly providing methamphetamine to 50-year-old Rodney Evans and other inmates. Evans later died.

Anyone with information about Basham’s whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (270) 856-3721. Anonymous tips can be left at 1-800-222-5555.

