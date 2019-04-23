KSP to partner with DEA for National Drug Take Back Day

The Kentucky State Police is partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to encourage Kentuckians to safely dispose of dangerous medicines.

The departments will be partnering at 16 locations around the state for “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” on April 27. Collection efforts will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and health issue by providing a convenient way for citizens to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths,” said KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders. “Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands,” he notes. “That’s dangerous and often tragic. This event gives people the opportunity to turn in their prescription drugs safely and anonymously.”

In 2018, law enforcement agencies across the U.S. safely disposed of nearly 930 tons of unneeded medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

“Cleaning out old prescription drugs from medicine cabinets, kitchen drawers and beside tables can help reduce the diversion, misuse and abuse of these substances, including opioid painkillers,” says Sanders. “When in doubt, throw it out”.

Anyone wishing to dispose of their old prescription drugs must dispose of medication in its original container or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box located at the drop off location, according to police.

