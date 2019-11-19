KSP investigating troopers after gunfire incident

An Oldham County family has concerns after a bullet shot through the floor above them and came through their ceiling.

This is the hole the bullet left in the family's ceiling. (WKYT)

The bullet was fired from into the apartment from Kentucky state troopers living upstairs.

The police report says the 911 caller reported the shot was fired into the ceiling of his apartment just feet from where his daughter was sitting. No one was injured.

"I was like covering up my head because I didn't know what was happening, and then I looked up, and I saw smoke coming from that," said 11-year-old Kay'leah Todd.

Deputies spoke with the troopers who live upstairs. The deputies say the men didn't know the rifle was loaded and didn't mean to fire it.

"The most frustrating part about all of this is that they did not come to check on us. They knew what happened and they did not come," said Keekee Todd.

The troopers will not return to work until state police administration completes an internal investigation.

State police spokesmen say, one of the main focuses of their internal investigation is the troopers' lack of a response to their neighbors.