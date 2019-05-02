KSP trooper's widow graduating from UK this weekend

The widow of a fallen Kentucky State Police Trooper says she’s turning her grief into a passion for helping others.

Trooper Blake Tribby was hit and killed helping others after a traffic accident six years ago. His wife Rebecca says her new path is inspired by her husband. She wants to use her law degree to help others, just like he did.

“I’m working with law enforcement, and I hope to continue to be able to work with law enforcement and use my law degree in that way,” said Rebecca Tribby. “That was what inspired me to go to law school was to help a law enforcement, so that’s what I want to continue to use my degree to do.”

At the time of Trooper Tribby’s death, Rebecca was a teacher, but says she knew she needed a change.

“The emotions of grief are still there, and dealing with that and trust. Law school is constant work and hard work, but it’s also very fulfilling to know that I’m learning so I can go out and serve the Commonwealth just like Blake did,” Rebecca Tribby said.

Rebecca is working as a law clerk now, and after she takes the bar exam she wants to work with the Kentucky State Police. She says that since her husband’s death, the KSP have been there for her. She even anticipates a few of them coming to Friday’s commencement ceremony.

Rebecca will wear a patch from one of her husband’s early uniforms when she walks across the stage tomorrow.