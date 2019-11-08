KSR's Matt Jones says he wasn't going to run for senate

Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones says he was ready to announce he would not run for U.S. Senate before he was hit with a complaint from the Federal Election Commission.

The complaint filed by the Republican Party of Kentucky led to Jones taking a leave of absence from KSR on iHeart Radio.

He took to social media Thursday night to update his fans.

"Really, they(the Republican Party of Kentucky) filed that on Wednesday. If they had waited 24-hours, there's a really good chance I would've announced Thursday morning that I wasn't going to do it."

Jones was considering a challenge to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He formed an exploratory committee in August. Jones would go up against Rt. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath in the Democratic primary.

"To do that the night after we beat the number one team in America, three days before we play our biggest rival in football, if that doesn't tell you somebody is clueless about what matters in the state of Kentucky, I don't really know what else would," Jones said.

Jones said he was waiting until after Kentucky's 2019 general election to decide on whether or not to throw his hat into the senate race.

"I'd kind of made the decision that if Bevin won that I wasn't going to do it. And if he lost, I was going to spend a few days thinking about it," Jones said. "But now, they've given me more to think about because I've gotten to see the support that's out there."

Jones was the No. 1 trend in America on Twitter Thursday with #FreeMattJones.