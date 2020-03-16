KU suspends residential disconnects, waives late fees

Louisville Gas and Electric Company, Kentucky Utilities Company and Old Dominion Power announced Monday plans to help residential customers who may be facing financial difficulties due to COVID-19.

The utilities, until May 1, will suspend disconnects for residential customers who may have difficulty paying their bill and waive new late fees incurred during this time.

“While we’ve historically taken similar measures during extreme weather conditions, we are in unprecedented times with this virus and we want to ensure that our residential customers, who may need some extra time to make payments, have the additional grace period,” said Eileen Saunders, Vice President-Customer Services. “We are committed to working with our customers who may be having difficulty paying their energy bills and connecting them with available resources that can further assist them.”

For other customer service-related needs, customers can perform many functions through our website lge-ku.com or automated voice system. Currently, all LG&E, KU and ODP business offices and facilities also remain open and in operation.

The drive-through windows offer a safe way to interact with our customer care representatives.

For those who walk-in, extra precautions have been established inside the centers to protect employees and customers including sanitizing common areas more frequently, adding more sanitizing dispensers and installing plastic shields to minimize contact.

“We’re working closely with local, state and national officials to proactively plan for the safety and well-being of our employees, contractors and customers,” said Saunders. “We each play a vital role in the lives of others, and we don’t take lightly our role as a critical service provider to customers across our service territories.”

LG&E, KU and ODP will also continue to make in-home visits to perform service-related work.

To ensure the safety of employees and customers, technicians are following Centers for Disease Control guidelines during those visits, including practicing social distancing when feasible and requesting customers who are sick remain at a distance.