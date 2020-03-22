KU transformer malfunction causes power outage on Lexington’s north side

Crews are working to restore power on the north side of Lexington after a KU transformer malfunction.

Lexington police say about 2,000 customers are without power at this time.

The outage runs south to north from Newtown Pike and Fourth Street out to Newtown Pike and Interstate 64.

From east to west, the outage goes from New Circle Road and Boardwalk to New Circle and North Limestone.

Crews estimate power will be restored by 11:30 a.m.

Police are manning some intersections, but are alerting motorists to be aware of blacked-out traffic lights at intersections.

