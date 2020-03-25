Ky. AG warns of COVID-19-related scams

Attorney General Daniel Cameron is warning the public of new charity and Medicaid scams related to COVID-19.

“During this health crisis, we strongly encourage Kentuckians to thoroughly vet any charities that solicit donations for COVID-19 relief work to ensure donations will truly be used to help those in need,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We also urge Medicaid beneficiaries to be suspicious of anyone requesting personal information or payment in exchange for COVID-19 tests, as testing must be approved by a healthcare professional.”

A release from the Attorney General’s office states scammers may impersonate charities by requesting funds or gift cards to assist victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, including families, small businesses, and COVID-19 patients.

Suspected charity scams related to COVID-19 can be reported to the Attorney General’s online scam reporting form or by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257.

To avoid COVID-19 charity scams, consumers should:



Deflect attempts of telemarketers to rush or pressure you into donating to a nonprofit, charity, or fundraiser related to COVID-19. Before making a donation, research the charity to verify its legitimacy. Visit the Office of the Attorney General’s Tips on Charitable Giving for a list of questions to ask when solicited.



Do not make donations in cash, gift cards, or money wires.



Some Kentucky charities are required to register and report donations with the Office of the Attorney General. Visit our website for a list of charitable organizations and active charitable campaigns in Kentucky.



Donate to charities you already know and trust, and, when possible, donate using the charity’s website rather than a social media or crowd-funding page.



Scammers may also take advantage of the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 health crisis to request personal information or payment from Medicaid beneficiaries in exchange for the promise of COVID-19 tests. These scams can occur via phone, social media posts, or door-to-door visits.

Medicaid beneficiaries who suspect fraud related to COVID-19 should collect as much information as possible from the scammer, including their name and phone number, and report the scam to the Attorney General’s Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control Hotline at 1-877-ABUSE TIP (1-877-228-7384.)

To avoid COVID-19 Medicaid scams, consumers should: