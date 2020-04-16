KY Chamber of Commerce webinars will consider process of reopening businesses

Many businesses in Kentucky have been at a standstill for a month or more, and many people are wondering when they might reopen, and employees can get back to work.

Leaders with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce say they want to start the discussion about how the state reopens for business, and when it will be safe to do so.

The state has received more than half a million unemployment claims since March 16. The chamber says major manufacturers such as Ford and Toyota closing had a ripple effect that led to many of their suppliers also temporarily closing.

Next week they'll be hosting a web seminar bringing together business leaders and public health officials, for discussions about what businesses can do to protect public health and how the economy can rebound from COVID-19. They're calling it Restart Kentucky.

Leaders say they want to get businesses back open as soon as possible, but they also want to make sure it's done in a way that keeps everyone healthy.

It’s not going to be as easy as just flipping a switch and turning things back on, says Ashli Watts with the Kentucky Chamber. “We have to get the workforce back to work. We have to have the supplies for manufacturers to re-open and those supply chains. So it’s going to take some time and some preparation. That’s what we are hoping to do is get kind of the best minds in Kentucky that are impacted by this. Put them together and see if we can come up for some safe recommendations.”

Watts says part of the discussions will be developing a timeline for when things can begin to return to normal. The first of the webinars is scheduled for next Tuesday.

