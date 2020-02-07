KY House sends bill requiring SROs be armed to Gov. Beshear's desk

The Kentucky House has passed a bill that would require all school resource officers to be armed.

Senate Bill 8 already overwhelmingly passed the full Senate and was considered by the full House Friday morning.

The bill adds provisions to the school safety bill passed last year, such as school resource officers being armed and more mental health initiatives.

Most of the opposition to the bill came from lawmakers in Jefferson County who had concerns of it being an unfunded mandate or taking away local control from school boards.

Two floor amendments were defeated before the House passed the bill in a 78-8 vote.

One of those amendments would have required SROs to have body cameras. The other would have required school boards to decide if officers could have tasers or firearms.

The bill now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk.