The Kentucky Lottery will be giving away coupons for 250 free Powerball tickets on Friday in Georgetown.

The coupons come as the Powerball jackpot rises to an estimated $495 million for Friday evening’s drawing. The jackpot is the 8th largest in the game’s history and the 14th largest in US history.

Coupons will be given to the first 250 players at the Kroger located at 106 Marketplace Circle in Georgetown, starting at 2:30 p.m.