KY Nat’l Guard warns of phone scam

Be careful if you see a number on your phone that appears to come from the Kentucky National Guard Inspector General's office (Photo: Associated Press)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 1:55 PM, Dec 13, 2019

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – A Facebook post from the Kentucky National Guard warns residents of a scam call making the rounds in the region.

According to the Kentucky National Guard, scammers are calling people and leaving messages there is a warrant for the recipient’s arrest.

The phone numbers will appear to be coming from the Kentucky National Guard inspector general, the Department of Defense inspector general, and other federal inspector general offices.

Scammers will also ask for the recipient’s social security number to obtain additional information.

The Kentucky National Guard is reminding everyone never to give out your social security number over the phone.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus