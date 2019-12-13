KY Nat’l Guard warns of phone scam

A Facebook post from the Kentucky National Guard warns residents of a scam call making the rounds in the region.

According to the Kentucky National Guard, scammers are calling people and leaving messages there is a warrant for the recipient’s arrest.

The phone numbers will appear to be coming from the Kentucky National Guard inspector general, the Department of Defense inspector general, and other federal inspector general offices.

Scammers will also ask for the recipient’s social security number to obtain additional information.

The Kentucky National Guard is reminding everyone never to give out your social security number over the phone.

