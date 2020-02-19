KY Senate committee considers bill limiting governor’s pardoning power

Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill that could let the public decide if the governor’s pardon abilities need to be changed.

The bill, Senate Bill 58, is being considered in the Senate Standing Committee State and Local Government.

The bill sets up an amendment to the constitution, meaning members of the Commonwealth will be voting to ratify it.

The bill comes after former Governor Bevin pardoned and commuted hundreds of people and their sentences.

One of the most controversial was that of Patrick Baker, who was convicted of a 2014 home invasion and deadly shooting of Donald Mills. He was released after serving only a few years of a multiple-year sentence.

Another controversial pardon was that of Brett Whitaker, who had been convicted from a deadly DUI crash that killed a Madison County pastor and his wife.

The prosecutor in the case spoke with WKYT shortly after the pardon was issued.

“It looks dirty,” says Commonwealth’s Attorney Eddy Montgomery. “It makes you wonder, who made the phone call that chooses to let the double murderer out, who made that call? To put that on his desk.”

If passed and submitted to voters, the question on the ballot would read something like, “Are you in favor of amending the Kentucky constitution to prevent the Governor from granting pardons or commuting sentences during the time period beginning 30 days prior to the general election at which the Governor is elected when ending of the day the governor is inaugurated.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Senator Chris McDaniel.

