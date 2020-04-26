KY State Rep. candidate charged with DUI in Madison Co.

A candidate for Kentucky State Representative spent some time in the Madison County Detention Center after reportedly leaving the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated.

An arrest report states that the collision took place around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday on Boonesboro Road in front of the Love’s gas station. The driver, Monteia Mundy, was found near a ditch in front of the Shell Mart on Lexington Road away from where the collision occurred.

Mundy is a candidate for the 88th District.

According to a trooper’s report, Mundy was in the driver’s seat, not wearing her seat belt. Witnesses reportedly told investigators they had seen Mundy driving on the wrong side of the road against oncoming traffic on Lexington Road before crashing into the ditch near the 95 exit on Interstate 75.

The citation states Mundy was incoherent, telling the trooper someone had hit her vehicle and she did not know what had happened. She also reportedly admitted to drinking at a friend’s house beforehand and said she probably shouldn’t have been driving.

When asked to take field sobriety tests, Mundy reportedly wouldn’t listen to the trooper’s instructions.

She was taken to the Madison County Detention Center and has since been released. A mugshot for Mundy was not immediately available.