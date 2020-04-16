KY State Representative charged with DUI in Laurel County

District 90 State Representative Derek Lewis (R,) is facing a DUI charge after being arrested by Laurel County deputies early Thursday morning.

According to an arrest citation, deputies found Lewis’ truck against a split-rail fence down in a culvert along Hatcher Road.

Deputies say Lewis got out of the vehicle on the passenger side, but was unsteady on his feet, and nearly fell backward into the truck despite the pavement being fairly level.

As investigators continued to speak with Lewis, they say his speech was slurred, he had glassy and bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol, and continued to have difficulty balancing.

When deputies asked Lewis if he would perform field sobriety tests, they say he refused, but insisted that the deputies “Call John Root!’ John Root is the Laurel County Sheriff.

When deputies asked again if Lewis would perform field sobriety tests, Lewis reportedly told them, “I ain’t gonna do a G** D*** thing you want,” before becoming increasingly belligerent and cursing at investigators.

Lewis was eventually taken to St. Joseph London where he asked deputies to contact two separate attorneys. After deputies were unable to reach the attorneys, Lewis reportedly refused to consent to a blood test.

Lewis was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center where he stayed for about 5 hours before bonding out just after 8 a.m. on Thursday.

