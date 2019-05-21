KY man finds unlicensed bears behind wheel of car

An Owensboro barber’s wild experience last week is gaining some attention on Facebook.

Chad Morris, who is the owner of CMO BarberShop, was in Gatlinburg, Tennessee last week when he found his car in the process of being over-taken by bears.

Morris, who was in disbelief about what was going on, was left questioning if he was being punked.

“I was telling my friends, I want to see a bear, I want to see a bear you know?" Morris said. "Been lifting weights a little bit, want to see a bear, tussle with a bear and it was like well, you get four on one, now what do you wanna do big boy? And I was like nah, I’ll pass.”

Thankfully, somehow the bears managed to cause very little damage to the outside of the car, Morris stated on Facebook.

“You can see where the bear too a chunk out of the seat," Morris said. "Of course my cup was right in the middle and that’s where they got a hold of the cup.”

Morris said he quickly learned his lesson.

“I knew as soon as they got out and went down the hill, I put my windows up and they stayed up every time I parked," he said.

He said this will be a story he shares for years to come.

It is unknown at this time where the bears were trying to go.

