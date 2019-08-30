KY native living in Fla. battens down the hatches as Hurricane Dorian approaches

As people hurry to get ready, Martin County native Kayla Dingess says there’s one thing she can’t get out of her mind: this time next week, she could be homeless, thanks to Hurricane Dorian.

“We can just hope for the best, you know, and brace for the worst,” Dingess says in a phone interview with WKYT.

Dingess now lives near Fort Lauderdale with her husband, both of whom are staying put because of work obligations. They are, however, ensuring their daughter is safe, sending her to stay with grandparents out of state.

Meanwhile, Dingess – like many others – are stocking up on supplies as the storm gets closer.

“It’s kind of pure chaos right now, here.”

In some places, Dingess says there’s little or no gasoline, only a few groceries, and a limited supply of bottled water. She says people line up for the crucial supplies, only to be eventually turned away.

“Everyone’s anxiety is starting to get a little heightened. There’s a lot of hype about this storm.”

The hype isn’t without good reason, but for Dingess, it’s not unfamiliar territory. She stayed but two years ago when Hurrican Irma came through. This time, she says they knew to prepare ahead of time, stocking up and boarding up their home.

“We’re trying our best to prepare. Nobody really knows for sure what’s going to happen. We can only just pray and hope.”

And, for now, wait.

