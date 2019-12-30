Kansas McDonald’s denies employees wrote expletive on cop’s coffee cup

Authorities are investigating after a Kansas police officer said he received a cup of coffee over the weekend with an expletive written on it.

Dana Cook, the owner of the McDonald’s in Junction City, said he has video showing it wasn’t one of his employees.

“My McDonald’s (employees) have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made,” he said.

“We thoroughly reviewed our security video from every angle, which clearly shows the words were not written by one of our employees."

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said he looked at the video on Monday.

"Based on what I saw this morning in meeting with the McDonald's representatives, we are looking further into this matter," Hornaday said.

A picture of the cup posted by the police chief on his personal Facebook page shows the words "(expletive) pig" written on the side.

The post is no longer public.

According to Hornaday, a Herington police officer told him he stopped at the Junction City McDonald's around 6 a.m. Saturday. Hornaday said the officer was on his way to work, in uniform, but in his personal car.

The unidentified officer has only been with the department for two months but spent five years as a military police officer in the Army.

“The only people that know exactly what has transpired are the people who are conducting the investigation, and those that are involved with it,” Hornaday said, calling for patience.

“Judgment is something that should be made at the end after all evidence and all facts have been gathered and presented.”

Hornaday said he doesn’t expect the matter to be “resolved anytime soon.”

Copyright 2019 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.