Kansas vs. Kentucky: Vegas likes the Wildcats to get the home win

The Kentucky Wildcats are the favorites heading into a top 10 matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Photo: Regina Rickert

BetOnline listed Kentucky as a six-point favorite against Kansas. The game headlines the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, and College Gameday is in Lexington. The total opened at 144.

The Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2) are currently tied for the lead in the competitive Big 12 despite road losses to Iowa State and West Virginia. The team is led by Dedric Lawson, who is currently averaging a double-double. An injury to Udoka Azubuike hurt the team's depth in the frontcourt, but two other Jayhawks are averaging in double figures.

The Wildcats (15-3, 5-1) are on a roll, as they have won their last five SEC games following a loss to Alabama in the conference opener. This is the team's third straight ranked opponent after wins over Auburn and Mississippi State. Kentucky is undefeated at Rupp Arena this season. The tandem of freshmen Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro continue to lead the Wildcats in scoring, while another freshman guard Ashton Hagans has been the lynchpin of the team's defense.

The game airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN. College Gameday will air live from Rupp Arena starting at 11 a.m.