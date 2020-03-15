Karl-Anthony Towns donating 100K to Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 response

In a series of tweets Sunday night, former Kentucky star and Minnesota Timberwolves standout Karl-Anthony Towns pledged his donation of $100K to support the Mayo Clinic and their efforts to fight COVID-19.

"Mayo Clinic has begun rolling out a test to detect the virus that causes COVID-19," said Towns. "My hope is that we can fight this virus quicker and more efficiently by increasing the testing capabilities and availability and Mayo Clinic’s overall COVID-19 response."

"This is why I will be donating $100K to support these efforts," added Towns. "Thank you to the Mayo Clinic workers and all healthcare workers who are working around the clock to treat us. You are our heroes. We’re all in this together, let’s protect ourselves and the community around us."